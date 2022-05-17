NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Mango (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Quincy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Nacho (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blaze (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Daffodil (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mango

Mango is a sweet and affectionate young pup, who is about a year old! Mango is good with kids and loves to play with other dogs! He does well in the car and is a good leash-walker. Mango weighs about 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Quincy

If snuggling is a favorite activity of yours, you will love Quincy! She is always happy to go for a walk or lounge about with our volunteer team. Quincy likes playing with other dogs, but really loves her belly rubs! If you are looking for a lifelong friend, Quincy could be your gal! Quincy is about three years and weighs about 36 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Nacho

Nacho here is the life of the party, and would add a lot of smiles and laughter to your home! Nacho is a ton of fun, and understands when it is time to slow down a bit. His beautiful coat is even more stunning in person, so come meet him today! Nacho is about a year old and weighs about 30 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Blaze

Blaze here is a breeze on the leash, and is ready to set your heart on fire! Blaze is a sweet and affectionate boy, and has made a strong impression on many of our volunteers and staff members. Blaze likes to go for walks, so getting some outside time will be key in his adoptive home. We can tell Blaze is a special guy and has a beautiful coat of fur, so come meet him today! Blaze is about five years old and weighs about 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Daffodil

Daffodil can be a little shy at first, but once she knows you a little she likes to crawl towards you for pets and attention. She loves belly rubs and will gently paw you for more. She is a big fan of treats, food and dental chews. She walks gently on a leash and can’t wait to find her furever home. Daffodil is about two years old and weighs just over 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.