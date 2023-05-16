NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Clark

Clark spend the weekend in foster care, and had a terrific time relaxing and just enjoying some company. He was comfortable putting himself to be when he got tired, and slept through the night each time. Clark is very affectionate and walks really well on a leash. He loves meeting new people and dogs, and would do best in a home where he can get lots of snuggles. Clark is about three-years-old and weighs 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tippie

Tippie is as gentle as they come, welcoming you in with her kind eyes and making a connection with her friendly ways. She likes to take things slow, both when it comes to meeting other dogs and on walks. Tippie loves to give her people lots of love and is always ready to get pets from her favorite people. Tippe is about two-years-old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Marge

Marge has all kinds of love to share with the people in her life. She is happiest sharing treats with a friend, and already knows how to sit to earn one. Marge is on the bigger side and would appreciate daily walks to burn off some energy. Marge is about three-years-old and weighs 85 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Matilda

Matilda has been at the shelter for quite some time and would love to find her adoptive home! She loves to get outside, enjoying long walks where she can stop and smell the flowers. Matilda is also a big fan of treats and has shown she is ready to learn all kind of skills with the right rewards. Matilda is about five-years-old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Virgil

Virgil is a sweet, silver-faced gentleman looking for a family that knows how to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. He is great with other dogs, kids, and is housetrained. He is sure to bring endless smiles and love to your life. Virgil is about 11-years-old and weighs 62 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov