NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Macbeth

Macbeth is a sweet, handsome boy who is about a year old. Macbeth got out for a “Bow Wow Breakout” this week, a short-term foster assignment to give him a break from the shelter, and he did great! Macbeth loved going for a nice long walk at Shelby Park, exploring the outdoors and tagging along with his foster for an afternoon out and about. He walks well on a leash, and loves to show his affection. Macbeth weighs about 50 pounds and is currently back at the shelter in South Nashville. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Doc

This two-year-old hound leads by his nose. Doc loves walks because the world smells so interesting, and he must smell all the smells. Doc will enjoy a dip in the pool and knows how to sit and shake. He also knows to use the bathroom outside, and is keen to let you know when he needs to be let out. Doc is about 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Johnny

Johnny is a very attentive fella, sometimes looking at the birds and sometimes keeping an eye on the treats in your pocket. Johnny has been with us for over a month, and would love to spend some time outside the shelter walls. He loves to play and is great on a leash. He is about a year old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Kevin

This brown teddy bear is named Kevin, a sweet and easygoing dog. Kevin is eager to sit for a treat and has shown that he is ready to learn more. Kevin plays well with other dogs and loves to spend time in the yard at the shelter. Kevin is a little over a year old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Lady

If you like big dogs, Lady is the perfect one for you! Lady is a big, sweet girl who has become a favorite of some of our volunteers. She plays well with other dogs in our facility, and lays down when she has had enough playtime. She is a calm, relaxed dog, although sometimes she does get excited once the leash goes on her. Lady is six years old and weighs 116 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.