NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)

Hayes

Hayes loves absolutely everything and everyone, and everyone he’s met loves him! After about five minutes of hesitation, he’ll become your best friend and never want to leave your side. He adores tennis balls, large sticks, jumping and running, and crunchy leaves. He also loves jumping up on ledges and has been known to catapult onto hedges thinking they’re going to be solid. The confusion on his face when he sinks right through is priceless! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Nova

Nova will be your furry BFF! She loves playtime and is good with other dogs. She loves to give hugs and kisses too! She is energetic and playful, and always wants to be by your side. Nova values some good snuggle time on the couch and is a great car companion! Nova already knows how to sit and is ready to learn all kinds of new skills. If you are looking for an awesome buddy, come meet Nova today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Blossom

Blossom is a sweet, wiggly girl who knows what she likes… TREATS! She is about four years old and adores her playtime. She is a smaller dog, and always has a smile on her face! Blossom would love to meet you today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Rusty

Rusty is a fan favorite at our shelter, and will make a terrific companion for whoever welcomes him into their home! Rusty came into the shelter underweight but has since grown into an active and playful pup. He is treat-motivated and loves to learn some new skills. He would do best in an active family with lots of love to give him. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Newt

Newt is one of three playful cats residing in a less restrictive environment. Newt is very affectionate, walking right up to you ask for attention. He is a big fan of head rubs and long, slow pets. He and his two siblings love when people come in to meet them – as long as you take it slow. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.