Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2 "Pets of the Week" segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Mars Petcare has offered to pick up the tab on any adoption fees from March 7 through March March 12.

London is the queen of MACC, making friends with the other dogs and earning lots of respect with her ability to sit and shake. London is gentle and takes her treats as such, staying calm to ensure treat time is fun for all. London is an outgoing and happy dog who would love to find her adoptive home soon! London is about two years old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tucson has the energy of a young dog with the wisdom of an older dog, keeping you entertained and enjoying some down time in equal doses. Tucson is the sniff king at the shelter, making sure walks include a chance to sniff everything there is to sniff. He is great on a leash and would make a great companion on hikes. Tucson is about five years old and weighs 74 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Hamm has a great personality to go with his beautiful coat of fur. Hamm is always up for an adventure, and really enjoyed his trip to the farmers market this past weekend. Hamm rides well in the car and is also gentle on the leash. He loves his treats, but makes sure to stay calm when he accepts them. Hamm is about three years old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bowie is a fun guy who always brings a smile to the volunteers and staff at MACC! Bowie is quick to rub up against your leg to spread his smile to you, and will always accept a belly rub. Bowie loves to get outside, and could chase a ball all day long. Bowie is about three years old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Costello recently spent the night at a volunteers house where they say he was a perfect houseguest! Costello is very loving, just appreciating the chance to spend some quality time with his people. Costello sleeps through the night, and walks great on a leash. Costello really liked the opportunity to curl up in a fuzzy blanket, so make sure you are ready to share some cozy time with Costello! Costello is about three years old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov