Amethyst

This big, happy dog could be the perfect addition to your home! Amethyst has a ton of love to give and has the time of her life playing with her tennis ball. Amethyst gives terrific snuggles and would love to show you what makes her so special. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Chief

If you are looking for a happy, playful guy come meet Chief today! Chief has an excellent smile and is always ready to show it off for a treat or two. Chief has been a regular participant in playgroups at the shelter showing that he could also do well in a home with other dogs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Nando

This sweet, shy eight-year-old has been with Metro Animal Care and Control for a whole and they would love to see him in a loving home today! Nando loves to play with his blue stuffed piggy and will always share lots of affection. He walks well on a leash and sits patiently when a treat is involved. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Ace

Have you ever met that one person who’s always smiling and happy? If you answered “no”, that just means you’ve never met Ace before. This friendly fellow has a permanent goofy grin because he’s just so excited to spend time with you! Ace loves going for walks, playing in the yard, and cuddling on the couch. Ace is a sweet, laid-back boy who is easy on a leash and content just to hang out with his favorite humans. He loves treats and already knows how to sit! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Sterling

Sterling is 6-years-old and arrived at Metro Animal Care and Control feeling quite scared. Following several weeks of medication to treat a partial urinary obstruction he has since fully recovered and now looks and feels great. He loves to eat and is quite sweet although very shy. During his foster care, he made notable improvements in his socialization although he still has a long way to go. This beautiful kitty needs an owner who will be very patient as he slowly integrates into his new home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.