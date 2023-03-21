NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Caspian

Caspian is a big fan of walks and the people who accompany him. He likes to stop occasionally during walks, just to make sure you are keeping up and doing okay. Caspian loves to spend time running around in the shelter’s play yard, burning off some energy to help him sleep better. He loves his treats and has shown a willingness to learn new skills and tricks. Caspian is four-years-old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Glinda

Glinda takes a bit of time to warm up to new people, but once you are on her good side, it’s nothing but fun and loving energy! Glinda is as sweet as they come, sharing kisses and affection with those who interact with her all the time. The biggest sign that she trusts you is when she rolls over to accept a few belly rubs. Glinda is about five-years-old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gus

Gus is a beautiful boy who will bring all kinds of joy and love to your home. He makes friends easily, and has done well socializing with other dogs during group time. Gus is happy to spend time around different people, and would make a great companion for trips outside the house. He is an active dog and would love to join a family who is as active as he is! Gus is about three-year-old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Keiko

Keiko is as friendly as they come, and always makes friends when she goes for walks. She could chase after tennis balls all day, loves belly rubs and knows how to earn them by staying calm when it’s not playtime. She has a lot of energy and would love to find a family who makes sure she gets plenty of exercise. Keiko is about three-years-old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Julius

Julius is a charming and energetic dog. He is not shy in front a camera, and has a few different ways that he likes to show off his smile. Julius gets excited about walks and playtime, but once he settles into a rhythm, walking on a leash is a breeze. Julius is looking for a new best friend to spend the rest of his life with! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov