NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hector

A star during playgroup, Hector here would be so happy to show you some love! He is a sweetheart, giving kisses and snuggling up with our volunteer team and staff members. Hector can match the energy level of whoever he is spending time with, whether that be a younger, more energetic dog or a more laid-back playmate. He also has a fun little reaction to the sound of the sirens on a fire truck, but you’ll have to experience that for yourself! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Artemis

Artemis is a cute little female, about 1-year-old. She just had her first “Bow Wow Breakout” overnight. Her foster mom said she did great! She got along with their dog and cats, seems to be crate trained and housebroken (she goes to the door or gives a little bark by the door) She listens well and is good on a leash. She can play a little rough with other dogs but it’s just her enthusiasm for life! She also loves cuddles! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Lincoln

Lincoln also had his first Bow Wow Breakout overnight and did great! The foster family said he did very well, was such a good boy! Did great on a leash and in the car. He is content to play alone or with others. He loves to explore the yard and didn’t even bark when neighbor’s dogs barked at him. He is crate trained and went right in at night, with the bribe of a few treats! He also enjoys listening to music while falling asleep! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Piper

Piper is a terrific dog! Piper walks well on a leash and loves to play! She is about two years old and loves to show her affection. She is ready to learn some new skills and would love to meet you! Piper walks well on a leash and has spent some good quality time with our volunteer team in playgroups. She has energy but also understands when it’s time to take things slow. Piper is great at making friends, so come and meet her and become her newest buddy! This girl is one of our longest residents and I can’t believe her beautiful face has lasted this long here! She is a happy, playful girl who loves being the center of attention. She loves chewing on her toys and chasing after the ball. She would make an awesome running buddy but also wants to snuggle on the couch. She is known to be a great adventure companion – she does so well in the car! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Dale

Dale enjoyed a little time in the snow this weekend, and is hoping to cap off a fun time with his adoption! Dale is about a year and a half old. He loves to play and run around in our play yard, getting some energy out so he can relax afterward. He can be a little shy and aloof at first but warms up quickly. He does seem to like other dogs, as he came in with another one. He would do best in an active home with lots of love to give him! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.