NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pretzel (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Woody (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Harrison (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Pierogi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jade (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Pretzel is ready to bounce and snuggle her way into you heart. Pretzel is fantastic with other dogs and people. She is very motivated by treats and hugs. Pretzel does well in a crate but can also be left alone to sleep in her dog bed. If you or your dog needs a well-behaved playmate, she is the girl for you! Pretzel is two-years-old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Woody is a lovable, friendly dog with a sweet disposition. He is always eager to go on a stroll and is kennel-trained, which makes for a well-behaved companion. The shelter staff says Woody is about 2-years-old and weighs 68 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Harrison loves to go for walks, but doing so with him is kind of unique. Rather than just walking along, Harrison hops. Hopping allows him to make sure he gets to sniff everything there is to sniff on a walk. Harrison has a great capacity for learning some new skills with the right teacher. He is about a year old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pierogi could play fetch all day if you let him and loves any and everything that involves outside time. He is a big hit with the shelter’s volunteer teams and always makes sure those who interact with him leave with a smile. Pierogi is about four-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jade is ready to steal your heart. She is an affectionate pup who will shower you with loves and cuddles whenever you need. Despite her young age, Jade is well-behaved and knows the “sit” command. With her sweet nature and charming personality, Jade is sure to make the perfect fur pal for anyone looking for a companion. Jade is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov