NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Yahna (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Piper (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tucker (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Rambo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Boss (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Yahna

This beautiful dog is a total sweetheart, and her piercing blue eyes will have you falling in love with her right away! Yahna walks well on a leash, sometimes getting a little excited about getting outside. She appreciates good pets and loves to show her affection once she warms up to you. Yahna is about a year old and would love to find her adoptive home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Piper

This sweet girl has been with MACC for quite a few weeks, and is ready to find her adoptive home! Piper walks well on a leash and has spent some quality good time with a volunteer team in playgroups. She has energy but also understands when it’s time to take things slow. Piper is great at making friends, so come meet her and become her newest buddy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Tucker

He is 5 years old. Tucker here is a terrific dog that would fit right in with the right family. He loves to play and would be much happier in a home with a big yard to run and play in. Tucker has a lot of love to give, he just is not able to show it inside the shelter. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Rambo

Rambo here is a lover, not a fighter! This wiggly boy gives great kisses and shows his love in all kinds of ways. Rambo is a great car companion and enjoys spending time with other dogs. He loves playing fetch with our team and was a hit with the public when he was able to get outside the shelter for a bit. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Boss

His name might be Boss, but this sweet fella is the kind of boss you will be happy spending lots and lots of time with outside of work hours! Boss is a playful guy and loves to run all over our play yard. It takes a little bit of time for him to warm up to you, but once he is comfortable, Boss is a great, loving fella. He really enjoys chasing the tennis ball and does well on the leash. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

