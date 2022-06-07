NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Otto

Otto is all about that love and affection. Otto will sit nicely, allowing you to give him some much-needed head scratches and pets! He loves getting some time outside, especially a chance to take a walk and explore the world. Otto does pull a bit on the leash, but we know the right training will turn him into a terrific walker. Otto is about four years old and weighs about 60 pounds.

Sunnie

If a snuggly, loving, house-trained girl is what you are looking for, Sunnie could be a perfect match! Sunnie spent some time in foster care, where she really learned to feel the affection of a loving family. Sunnie loves playing with her squeaky toys, but also understands when it’s time to slow down and relax. She is good with other dogs, and really liked snuggling up with her foster siblings on the couch! Sunnie is about three years old and weighs about 66 pounds.

Gerry

Gerry is a little over 1 year old and weighs about 50 lbs. Gerry is a fun playful guy who likes to get his energy out via zoomies and fetch and then walks nicely to explore and enjoy a stroll with you. Don’t be surprised if he flops over and wiggles in the grass – it’s his favorite! He’s done well with other dogs and has a gentle play style with some tag and chase mixed in there. Gerry is a little over 1 year old and weighs about 50 lbs.

Dream

Dream has been at our shelter for more than a month, and would bring so much love to the right family! Dream loves going for sniffy little walks, taking her time to smell everything there is to smell. She pulls some on the leash, but she is so smart that we know that it is something a good family can work with her on. Dream is very gentle when it comes to taking her treats, and likes her Pupperoni particularly well. Dream is about two years old and weighs about 73 pounds.

Tulip

Tulip is a sweet girl who loves to give kisses and ear nibbles. Tulip made lots of friends at this weekend’s Shelter Cup hockey tournament, showing she is a great companion for day trips outside the home. She is a great listener, just look at those big ears! If you are looking for your fur soulmate, look no further! Tulip is in foster care, so to adopt her, you will want to email foster.macc@nashville.gov. Tulip is about a year and a half old and weighs about 50 pounds.