NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Masi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Riley (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tieraa (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Fiona (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jakobe (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Masi

Masi is a delightful bundle of joy with a heart as big as her adorable, floopy ears! She will steal your heart with her charming underbite and wagging nub tail. She is usually content lying around, but she absolutely adores chasing bubbles and indulging in the occasional game of fetch. She is also house trained and a total sweetheart with a soft spot for snuggling. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Riley

Riley is searching for a forever home that includes a family that loves cuddles, playtime and all things fun! Riley is a pro when it comes to house training and crate training, and she loves sleeping in her cozy crates at night. Her favorite thing is to be outdoors playing a game of fetch or just lounging in the sun. When she’s not outside, Riley is the biggest snuggle bug you’ll ever meet. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tierra

Fun and full of loves, Tierra would make a great addition to the right family! Tierra is a four-year-old cat who would love a home to call her own. She is very playful and curious and the world around her. Once she warms up to you, Tierra is as sweet as they come. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Fiona

If you’re looking for a couch potato, Fiona might be the dog for you. A perfect day for her consists of lots of naps and plenty of treats. She would love a home that can offer a calm environment to let her come out of her shell. She is working hard on building her confidence, and is sure to blossom with the love of her forever family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jakobe

There’s no denying that Jakobe has the good looks, but he’s also a big lover as well! Jakobe is happy when hanging out with his people or playing with his dog friends. He walks politely on a leash and is always happy to take a stroll. He knows sit, enjoys fetch and tug of war. All he needs now is a family to call his own! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov