NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Gustavo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Trixie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Gerry (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sapphire (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Huckleberry (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Gustavo

Gustavo loves almost anyone he meets at first sight. His black coat and brindle legs are a unique combination that is sure to turn heads. Gustavo gets bursts of energy throughout the day but has largely grown out of his “puppy” energy. He is looking for a forever home of his own and at 50 pounds he could be the perfect size for any apartment or house! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Trixie

Trixie would be the perfect companion for anyone who loves to go outside and then sleep it off on the couch! She is about two years old and weighs about 38 pounds. Trixie loves to go out on walks, although sometimes she gets a little excited and pulls on the leash. She knows “sit” and with a little motivation (treats) she will be ready to learn a lot more! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gerry

Gerry is a playful guy who loves to lay on his in the sun after playing a game of fetch! He would make a great companion for the summer, as he enjoys his walks and adventures all around town. Gerry is about a year old and does well with other dogs. Come adopt Gerry today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sapphire

Sapphire is ready to offer sweet kisses in exchange for walks in the park. She got a little break from the shelter this past week and enjoyed exploring everything Nashville’s greenways have to offer and could really get used to trips to the park. Sapphire takes treats gently and does great on a leash! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Huckleberry

Huckleberry is more on the reserved side but once you get to know him the playful side comes out! He does a great job of doing his business outside and is an all-around terrific dog. Huckleberry is about two years old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov