NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Glinda (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Oliver (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Wanda (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Heraldo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Rocky (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Glinda

Glinda is a shy dog who has had a hard life, but once she warms up to you she will not leave your side! She loves cuddles, and is not food motivated, she only wants pets. Glinda is house trained and is perfectly happy being inside snoozing all day. She also loves walks and romping around in the yard to roll in grass. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Oliver

Oliver is an adorable guy who always wants to snuggle up close for affection. He is gentle when playing with other pups and knows how to sit politely. Oliver is ready to add so much love to someone’s life. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wanda

Wanda is incredible on walks and loves to spend her time outside. She has the best leash manners and plays great with all dogs she meets with. Wanda is a social butterfly who loves all people and dogs. She is also house and crate trained, and knows how to sit and shake! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Heraldo

Heraldo has never met a stranger whether it is a person or a dog. He is pretty high energy, so he would do best with a friend to play with. Heraldo loves toys and ones with a squeaker are his favorite. The shelter said he tends to be submissive when playing and does well sharing toys and food with other dogs. Heraldo doesn’t know what personal space is so be prepared for all the cuddles! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Rocky

Rocky is an energetic and fun-loving pup with a zest for life that is infectious. He is always up for a game of fetch, and can often be found leaping into the air to catch a toy or ball in this mouth. Rocky’s agility and quick reflexes make him a natural performer, and he loves to show off his skills to anyone who will watch. With his winning personality and boundless energy, Rocky is sure to bring happiness and laughter to any home lucky enough to adopt him. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov