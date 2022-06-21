NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Fergus

Fergus is a happy, playful pup that enjoys splashing around in the kiddie pool and playing fetch until the sun goes down. He’s a great cuddler but snores like an old man! He plays well with other pups and would love a dog-sibling that is as playful as he is! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dyson

Dyson is all about love. He loves kisses, belly rubs and there is no such thing as too much attention. His foster mom says he sleeps at her feet all day and will be a great dog for those who work from home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tigger

Tigger is 8 years old and is a little shy at first but will warm up to anyone who gives him head scratches and treats. Tigger loves to play but will be just as content cuddling with his owner. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Neil

Neil is 9 years old and loves companionship. He is known as an overall happy, sweet and gentle dog. Neil is described as a big ball of love and gets along well with other dogs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lola

Lola has been at Metro Animal Care and Control for a month. She warms up quickly to new friends and loves going on leisurely walks. Lola is fully potty-trained and plays well with other dogs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov