NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Oliver

Rocky

Wanda

Horton

Evander

Oliver

We dare you to say no to Oliver’s sweet puppy dog eyes! This adorable guy is all happy wiggles, cuddly love and just wants to snuggle up close for affection. He is gentle with other pups and knows how to sit politely. Oliver is ready to add so much love to someone’s life.

Rocky

Rocky is an energetic , fun-loving pup with a zest for life that is infectious. He is always up for a game of fetch, an he can often be found leaping into the air to catch a toy or ball in his mouth. His agility and quick reflexes make him a natural performer, and he loves to show off his skills to anyone who will watch. Rocky is sure to bring happiness and laughter into any home lucky enough to adopt him.

Wanda

Wanda is incredible on walks and loves to spend her time outside. She has the best leash manners and plays well with all the other dogs she meets. Wanda is a social butterfly who is crate trained, knows how to sit and shake! Come meet Wanda today!

Evadnar

Evadnar is an energetic and goofy pup who is the life of the party! When he’s not zooming around the yard, you can find him delvering kisses to every person he can find. He would thrive with a forever family who can keep him active and work on developing his basic skills. He already knows “sit”” and would be happy to earn treats by learning new things! Evadnar is dog-friendly and a great friend to other pups.

Horton

This gentle, gorgeous boy is definitely a believer in living life big. He has a happy, playful personality and loves spending time with his canine companions. Horton dreams of being a lap dog or at least a couch cuddle buddy. Horton is ready to bring endless joy to your family.