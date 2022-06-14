NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Daffodil

Daffodil can be a little shy at first, but once she knows you a little she likes to crawl towards you for pets and attention. She loves belly rubs and will gently paw you for more. She also walks gently on a leash. Daffodil is about two years old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tulsi

Tulsi is almost a year old and has a fun, silly attitude about her. Tulsi loves running around our play yard and making friends with the other dogs in our care. She has a lot of love to give, and just needs someone to share it with! Tulsi weighs about 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sid

If you would like to explore your neighborhood on walks and have a terrific time doing it, Sid here would love to join in on the fun! He is a little under a year old, and likes to spend time outside. When our fantastic volunteer team took Sid out, he was all smiles and interested in meeting and greeting everyone he ran into on his walk. Sid weighs 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dill

Dill might have a sour name, but he is as sweet as they come. Dill is a walking machine, only stopping to sniff and offer snuggles. He is kennel trained and makes friends everywhere he goes. Dill is about two years old and weighs about 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Muffie

Muffie is getting some time to stretch out a bit, residing in a larger area at the shelter and getting lots of time to explore. Muffie is a purr-machine, and is becoming more of a people-person every day! Muffie is about six years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov