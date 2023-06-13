NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Issac (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bodi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Xena (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Yoshi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dino (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Isaac

A great jogging partner and friend to all, Isaac is a great dog looking for an equally great home! Isaac loves to get outside and explore his neighborhood, stopping during walks to inspect lots of leaves and trees. He’s great at learning new things as long as treats are a part of it. Isaac is about two-years-old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bodi

Bodi is a people person and loves to meet new people all the time. He got to experience life outside the shelter this weekend, taking in the would during a short outing. He did well, and didn’t chase after the geese or ducks he encountered during his trip. Bodi is about five-years-old and weighs 79 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Xena

Xena is a shy girl who is really starting to come out of her shell. She has been getting more comfortable with the people who give her love and attention, and like to return that love with kisses and hugs. She would do great in a home where she can take some time to get acquainted, where lots of love can be offered. Xena is about a year old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Yoshi

Yoshi is always smiling and posing for the camera, making funny faces to bring joy to the shelter’s staff and volunteer team. She has a fun energy about her and would bring a ton of laughs to her adoptive family. She lives for belly rubs and thrives in homes with lots of love. Yoshi is about four-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dino

Dino is a super gentle, calm and social dog that loves all people and other dogs. He loves getting attention, treats and shows his appreciation by giving lots of kisses. Dino is great on a leash and in the car. He is about two-years-old and weighs 81 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov