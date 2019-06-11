Pets of the Week for June 11, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bongo–4-years-old–Male

Bongo! Bongo! Bongo! Such a fun, spunky boy. He would make a great jogging buddy for an active adopter!

Tasia–3-years-old–Female

Tasia is a very sweet girl! She can be shy at first but is coming out of her shell. She walks very nicely on a leash and enjoys being out. She loves to walk, but is also content to just chill and snuggle with you.

Kane Brown–8-years-old–Male

Kane Brown is very sweet and easy going! He walks well on a leash and is happy to just relax with you.

Lena–6-years-old–Female

Lena is super sweet and wants all of your attention! She loves to lay in your lap but is also super playful.

Mio–3-years-old–Female

Mio loves to look out of the window and watch the birds. He is ready to be in his forever home so he can greet you at the door every day!

