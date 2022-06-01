NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dorothy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bruno (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Marlon (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jeepers (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

George (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sunshine (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dorothy

She may look shy, but Dorothy is very social and behaves well with young kids. She is a playful girl who loves to give kisses, snuggles and would make a fantastic addition to your family! Dorothy is a skilled sniffer and can smell cheese from a mile away! She loves going on long walks and car rides but is also perfectly happy with chilling on the couch all day. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov

Bruno

Let’s talk about Bruno! Bruno is the sweetest dog and is very energetic but can also just snuggle on the couch. He rarely barks, is a good listener and will be your best friend! Bruno is working on his leash manners and plays well with other dogs. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov

Marlon

This smiley guy arrived at the shelter on May 31st and is very well behaved on a leash and is already potty trained. He is smart and eager to learn some new skills with the help of some treats. If you like to explore on long walks, Marlon is the dog for you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jeepers

Jeepers arrived at the shelter in May with a leg injury but is healing up and ready for a home. If his blue eyes and white coat aren’t enough to charm you he’s also very calm and sweet. Jeepers would love a family of his own! Come adopt or foster him today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

George

This happy boy is nearing 2-years-old but still has plenty of puppy energy. He walks nicely on a leash, loves to sit for a treat and is kennel trained. George is a happy boy who is ready to jump into your arms each day after work. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sunshine

Sunshine is a little shy so getting to know him might take some time, but when he warms up it comes with lots of snuggles. Sunshine is super friendly and will never get tired of head rubs. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov