NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Harold

Harold is a lovable, pint-sized senior with a unique quirk. He enjoys taking the leash in his mouth and leading the way on walks, displaying his gentle well-behaved nature. As a volunteer favorite, Harold’s sweet and affectionate demeanor makes everyone fall in love with him instantly. Harold is about 10-yeard-old and weighs 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pita

Pita’s love knows no bounds as she adores everyone she meets, including her fellow pup friends. During a recent outing from the shelter, Pita had a blast visiting four different breweries where she stole the spotlight with her impeccable behavior. Pita is easy-going and melts hearts with her gentle nature. She is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Come meet her today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Vlad

Vlad is the embodiment of happiness and enthusiasm. This happy pup is always up for good time, embracing the world with a contagious zest for life. Running and playing are his ultimate passions. His friendly nature extends beyond just humans, as he befriends his fellow canine during play dates. Vlad is about four-years-old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Asher

Asher is an easy-going and chill pup who is a delight to be around. With a heart full of sweetness and love, Asher has quickly become a favorite among shelter staff. His laid-back nature makes him the perfect companion for anyone seeking a relaxing and stress-free lifestyle. Asher is about five-years-old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Igor

Igor is as goofy as they come. His zoomies are a sight to behold, and his galloping will make you smile every time. He adores belly scratches and will lean into your legs so much so that you might lose your balance! Igor is a social butterfly and enjoys being in playgroups with his shelter mates. Igor is about three-years-old and weighs 67 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov