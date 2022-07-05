NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bear

Bear is a big fella looking for the perfect family to share his golden years with. He is about 10 years old and has lots of love to share with a new family. Bear is easy on a leash and enjoys taking in all the smells that a walk can bring. He is the definition of a gentle giant weighing around 117 pounds with a friendly, easy-going personality. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Zira

Zira is about 38 pounds and is a senior dog who loves a good snuggle. Even though she’s eight years old, Zira is always up for a quick walk. Workers with Metro Animal Care and Control say Zira is not camera-shy and loves getting her picture taken! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wignut

Wignut is a terrific dog who comes with a few requirements his adopter should give, which is a nice lap and lots of love! He is about four years old and just under 60 pounds. Wignut is an easy-going dog who has become a favorite amongst crews at the shelter. He walks well on a leash and has lots of love to give! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Reese

Reese has been with the shelter for a few months, but still surprises the staff every day! He is about two years old and weighs about 70 pounds. Reese loves other dogs but doesn’t quite feel the same about cats. He is a smart man, on the younger side of 2 years old, and has nothing but love to give. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Krumm

Krumm is about two years old and weighs 45 pounds. He has only been at the shelter for a little while but has already made a big impact on the team. Krumm is a smart, friendly dog who makes friends easily! He would do best with an active family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov