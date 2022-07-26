NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Rick James (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jay (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Glinda (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Ceres (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Achilles (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Rick James

Rick James is full of life, a soulful dog who would love to find his adoptive home! Rick James loves to show his affection, snuggling up with our volunteer team after some time in the play yard. Rick James is a sweet, terrific pup, who is on the smaller side at just 15 pounds. Rick James is about two years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jay

Jay is a gentle dog, who makes sure to show his love to those who care for him. Jay is good on the leash and always brings a smile to the faces of the MACC staff. Jay would do best in an active family that appreciates the affection he brings. Jay is about two years old and weighs about 82 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Glinda



Glinda is a girl who knows what she wants… and that is treats! She is learning all kinds of new skills like “sit” and “down”, especially when the pupperoni comes out. Glinda loves to get outside and enjoy some time in the play yard, so the best home for her would be one that values playtime. Glinda is about two years old and weighs about 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ceres

Talk about a sweet, snuggly dog, Ceres here just wants to become your cuddle buddy! He spent lots of time with our volunteer team getting snuggles. Ceres is one the smaller side, about 25 pounds, and would love to find a home with a comfy lap to curl up in. Ceres is about three years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Achilles

If you are ready for a mythical adventure, Achilles here is just the dog for you. He loves getting outside and exploring the entirety of the MACC play yard. He also gets excited when he knows it’s time for a walk, a chance to get some of his energy out. Achilles is about two years old and weighs about 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov