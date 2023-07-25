NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Rocky

Rocky is an energetic and fun-loving pup with a zest for life that is infectious. He is always up for a game of fetch, and he can be found leaping into the air to catch a toy. His agility and reflexes make him a natural performer, and he loves to show off his skills to anyone who will watch. Rocky is about two and a half years old and weighs 59 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Isaac

Isaac is a great running partner and would love to join an active family! He is eager to play, and some unstructured play time in the yards is his always Isaac-approved. Isaac is very smart and has already picked up a few skills, including sit. Isaac is about two years old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Brinkley

This handsome boy is always up for a game of fetch and will keep you entertained with his goofy zoomies. Brinkley is currently working on improving his leash skills, but don’t worry – with some patience, consistent training, and lots of treats – he will be a fantastic walking buddy in no time. He loves people and shares affection with anyone he meets. Brinkley is about three years old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ignatius

Ignatius is a happy and playful fella who brings lots of fun and smiles to everyone he meets. Sometimes, he needs a little time to warm up to you, but once you pass his test, he is all about showing love. Ignatius would do best in an active home that loves to offer belly rubs. He is about seven years old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Norma Jean

Norma Jean is a spunky firecracker with lots of personality. She came from an environment where there were lots of people around and she likes to me in the middle of things. Norma Jean loves when people pet her cheeks, but food is her real love language. You’ll quickly win her over with a bite of something tasty. Norma Jean is about a year old and weighs six pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov