NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Madison is a six-month-old little lady looking for her home. Madison is learning to play fetch, and gets excited to get some more practice at it. She is a young girl, so she’s going to need some training and attention from her home, but she will show you lots of love along the way. Madison is about 40 pounds… for now. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lobo loves to smile and have a good time, even when he is left to his own devices. He is an active dog, playing with everything in the play yard from the ball to the rope to everything in between. Lobo is a lover, showing lots of affection for those who take the time to meet him. Lobo is about a year and a half old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Well-behaved with lots of love, Dillon would be an excellent addition to so many families in our community! Dillon can sit, and is working on “roll-over” (treats definitely help!) He gets excited to get out of his kennel, but calms down once he is out. Dillon walks well on a leash and plays gently in our play yard, an all-around great dog! Dillon is about nine months old and weighs about 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

If adventure is in your future, add Hercules to your family for some extra excitement! Hercules loves to play, and was a very popular guy in a recent play group with other shelter dogs. Hercules already knows how to sit, and we know that he’s so smart, lots more learning is in his future. Hercules is about four years old and weighs about 80 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Penelope has been spending some time in foster care, learning that she really enjoys living in a home with another dog. Penelope is a total sweetheart and would be a great match in a loving family. Penelope is five years old and weighs about 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov