NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Vinny

Vinny love all people and will ham it up for anyone willing to look his way! He went on an outing this weekend and had quite the fan club. Vinny is great with kids and made lots of friends with the other dogs in attendance. He loves riding in the car and walks great on a harness. Vinny is about five years old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Evander

Evander is the life of the party and loves to zoom around the shelter, especially when he can interact with his dog friends. He is great with all kinds of people and delivers kisses to everyone he can find. Evander would thrive in an adoptive family who can keep him active and work on developing basic skills. He is about a year and a half old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Magnolia

Magnolia is a big bundle of love and is very calm. She loves being carries from her kennel for play time by one the shelter’s volunteers. She is as sweet an friendly as they come, and will respond to you attention with lots of affection. Magnolia is about a year and a half old and weighs about 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Chili

Chili is a sweet and playful girl who loves to bring the tennis back to you so you can throw it again and again. She already knows “sit” and is ready to learn all kinds of other skills. Chili enjoys spending time at the kidding pool at the shelter, staying cool and making new friends. She is about two years old and weighs 31 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Alberto

Don’t let his 17-pound frame fool you, this fella has plenty of pep in his step! Alberto is full of love and curiosity. He’s very gentle and loves to watching people before jumping right in. Alberto is about four years old and weighs 17 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov