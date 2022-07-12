NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Memphis (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cheddar (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Flapjack (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Steve (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Indy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Memphis has been at MACC for some time now, and is ready to find his adoptive home! Memphis is a gorgeous two-year-old boy that walks nicely, plays nicely, sits, and is potty trained. Help Memphis cure his blues by bringing him home today! Memphis is about two years old and weighs 68 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Who’s a gouda boy? Cheddar is! This 2-year-old walks great on the leash and would love a yard where he could smell all the smells for hours. Don’t swiss out on the chance to pick up this slice. Cheddar is about two years old and weighs just under 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

FlapJack is a smart, sweet, ever-happy Husky. He still has a lot of puppy energy in him and is still learning to not jump up. Once he is out in the play yard, he settles down a lot. Flapjack would love another dog to play with. He would make an excellent hiking dog and loves to show his love for you. Flapjack is eight months old and weighs about fifty pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Steve got his puppy years out of his system years ago and is now looking for a family to settle in with. Steve is a friendly dog who loves to go for walks. He is smart, and we know with the right motivation (aka treats) he can learn just about anything. Steve is about six years old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Indy is a sweet cat looking for a nice lap to curl up in. Indy gets excited when someone walks into the cat adoption room, and often can’t take his eyes off them. He is a beautiful affectionate cat, and would love to come home with you. Indy is about two years old and weighs about nine pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov