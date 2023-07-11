NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bodi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Carmellia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lemon Drop (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lorelei (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kulani (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bodi

Bodi is a lovable and affectionate pooch was has captured the hearts of everyone he meets at the shelter. His friendly nature and gentle disposition have helped him make all kinds of friends. While he enjoys socializing with others, Bodi would thrive in a home where he can be the center of attention. Bodi is about five years old and weighs 79 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop is a sweet pup loaded with charm! This loving girl can’t get enough affection and brings joy wherever she goes. Her spirit is contagious and she loves to meet up with other dogs. Lemon Drop is about a year old and weighs 30 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Carmellia

Carmellia is a stunning pint-sized husky with a heart full of energy! This zoomie queen is always ready to dash into your life and bring excitement to your days. With her breathtaking blue eyes and silky coat, Carmellia is a true beauty to behold. She loves to run around and explore the world at lightning speed. Carmellia is about seven years old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lorelei

Lorelei is sure to awaken your heart, spreading the happiness and joy she carries with her all the time. Her gentle and sweet personality will make her a great addition to any family. Lorelei is about a year old and weighs 30 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kulani

Kulani is a quiet and gentle kitten who loves a good nap. She loves to play and wrestle with her and sister, and would love to find a home that could support them both. Kulani is right at home whenever she can find a peaceful place to rest. Kulani is a baby, about 11 weeks old and weighs just over two pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov