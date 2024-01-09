NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Pretzel

Pretzel gets a lot of joy from joining his favorite people on walks. After a nice long walk, Pretzel is more than happy curling up and lounging the day away. He loves his treats, and is looking forward to learning all kinds of new skills with his forever family. Pretzel’s big smile and terrific kisses are sure to win you over, just like he has with lots of the shelter staff at MACC. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Milo

He is a big people fan, and shows his love with lots of kisses and snuggles! Milo was recently focused on getting some attention from the people there rather than playing with his buds. He is as sweet as they come, and is a lot of fun to throw the tennis ball with. Milo is about two-and-a-half years old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jade

Jade is a terrific leash companion and allows you to choose the speed. She will ask for frequent stops along the way, making sure she gets a chance to sniff every smell and investigate everything she finds. Jada is very friendly, and is always up for meeting new people. She is great in public spaces and loves going for rides in the car. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Paisley

Paisley is a great listener who is always eager to hear about your day! She loves making friends and would be happy to accompany you to all the dog-friendly spots. Paisley has a great demeanor, never getting too high or too low, always ready to be by your side. She is about four years old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pepsi

Pepsi got to tag along on some fun adventures this weekend, hitting all the trail at Radnor State Park with a foster buddy. He did great on the trail and was a terrific car companion. Pepsi enjoyed his time outside the shelter and was a big hit with his fellow hikes, accepting al kinds of pets and belly rubs. He is about a year-and-a-half years old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov