NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Sarabi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Glitz (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cemore (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Aldean (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sarabi

Sarabi is fun, friendly and very popular at the shelter! She loves to offer her head to your hand once she warms up to you, a sign that she is very ready to find her adoptive home! Sarabi is around three-years-old and weighs 13 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Glitz

This gorgeous girl would love to add some “glitz” to your home! Glitz is a friendly girl who is quickly becoming a favorite of many at the shelter. She is very smart and already knows how to sit. A lot skills are in her future and she just needs the right family to teach them to her! Glitz is about two-years-old and weighs approximately 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cemore

After some time in foster care, Cemore has shown he would be a terrific addition to so many families! Cemore is super friendly with people and loves on everyone who asks to pet him. He is the right amount of outgoing, not too timid and not too bold, he just loves his people and friends! Cemore is about a year old and weighs around 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lewis

Lewis is a gentle giant who has never met another dog he didn’t like. He is housebroken, knows his commands, is a great sleeper and a child companion who still has that puppy playfulness. Lewis has the softest coat and dreamiest eyes and would fit perfectly with the right family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Aldean

Aldean is an absolute sweetheart who loves people and other animals. He has gotten along really well with the children in his foster family’s home. Aldean is a big snuggler and loves a game of fetch outside. He is curious about cats, but he tends to leave them alone after a sniff. If you’re looking for a terrific addition to your family, consider Aldean! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov