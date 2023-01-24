NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Retro (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Rocket (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Machiavelli (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Boba (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Eggnog (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Retro

Retro is a very playful pup that is full of energy! He loves to go on walks and play at the doggy park. Retro is house-trained and knows sit, paw and lie down commands. He still has a lot of puppy energy and training opportunities, but if you’re looking for a small dog with a big personality come meet Retro! Retro is about ten-months-old and weighs 31 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Rocket

Rocket is an absolute sweetheart who would be the perfect addition to a variety of homes. Rocket loves a good adventure and his favorite things to do are go on walks and chase tennis balls around the yard. After playtime, he will snuggle up next to you and probably roll upside down and ask for belly rubs. Rocket is a little over two-years-old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Machiavelli

If there was an award for world’s best snuggle buddy, Machiavelli would win it! This sweet boy wants to cuddle and will always find a way to be touching you, whether it’s on your lap, right beside you or under your arm. If you’re looking for a fog that can be gentle and sweet, but also has some goofy energy, Machiavelli is a great option. Machiavelli is about two-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Boba

Boba is a dog who lives for your love and attention. She is very sweet and likes to lean up against you during walks breaks, and is always asking for a couple of treats. Boba has a great personality, which really comes out when she spends time with her people. Boba is about ten-months-old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Eggnog

It might not be everyone’s favorite drink, but this sure will be someone’s favorite pup! Eggnog is a big dog with a big heart. He has a lot of energy and gets a lot of it out when he goes for a walk. Eggnog gets along well with other dogs and has a lot of fun meeting up with his buddies during play groups. He is very smart and ready to learn all about living life in a loving home. Eggnog is about five-years-old and weighs 74 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov