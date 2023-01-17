NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ginger

Ginger loves to pick out her favorite toys to play with and enjoys a lot of playtime once she has made her selection! She responds to her name and is really enjoying the chance to run errands and go for car rides with her foster family. Ginger likes to get lots of time to relax, laying around and snuggling to pass the time. She will make a great companion for anyone looking for a dog that prefers people. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dozer

Dozer is a great leash walker with lots of love to give. He would make a great addition to the right family. Dozer is a big boy with a big heart and loves to spend time outside. He is gentle on walks and is learning to sit for treats at the shelter. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Betsy

Betsy is a sweet and snuggly senior who love to find her adoptive home today! Betsy is about 10-years-old and is a bundle of love. She came to the shelter with matted fur, so the team works hard to keep her trimmed up and comfortable. Come meet Betsy and see why the staff says she is so special! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Caramel

Caramel is a sweet as her name! She is a smart and playful girl who already knows how to sit. Caramel was a great houseguest while being fostered and only chewed on dog toys and got along with her foster siblings. Caramel is looking for a family who can provide on the love she needs. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jodi

Jodi loves to get pets and head scratches, which make it so much better to take a nap afterward. Jodi loves to sleep on the floor with a nice cushion to lay on. She is good with other dogs and made quick friends with her foster family’s dogs. Jodi loves to please her people and is learning a lot while living in a loving foster home. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Iker

Iker is a friendly senior dog looking for a family to join. Iker is a favorite at the shelter and shares a great smile with everyone he interacts with. He already knows how to sit and shake. Iker is about nine-years-old and is ready to find his adoptive home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov