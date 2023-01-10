NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Iker

Iker is a friendly senior looking for the family to join for the rest of his life! Iker is a favorite of many of the volunteers and staff at MACC, sharing a great smile and a calm embrace with everyone he interacts with. Iker can already sit and shake. Iker is about nine years old and weighs 67 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Roscoe

Roscoe has a lot of love to share and loves to show it with pets and kisses. Roscoe is big and beautiful, but already has the couch potato life down pat. Roscoe is friendly and is great on a leash, always ready to explore his surroundings on a walk. Roscoe is six years old and weighs about 90 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bronco

Bronco is a sweet, goofy 3-year old guy who would love to find his fur-ever home today! Bronco can sit and give paw. He might be a bit timid at first, but he is social with other dogs and enjoys playing with his friends. He is also always ready to chase after a tennis ball. Bronco is about 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Herbie

Herbie has a sweet and gentle personality, getting lots of enjoyment and stimulation from long, sniffy walks. Walks are also where he uses the bathroom, avoiding any kind of indoor messes. Herbie also knows “sit” and “wait” commands! He loves to get belly scratches and cuddles. Herbie is about three years old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tabitha

Tabitha is a gentle cat who loves showing her soft side, ready for the pets and head rubs offered by those who interact with her. Tabitha is about five years old and is ready to find a couch and lap she can call her own. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov