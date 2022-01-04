NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Royal

Royal recently stayed a couple of nights in a foster home. Here is what her foster had to say: “She is such a sweet girl. Plays gently and loves to cuddle. Rubs against the couch like my chocolate lab does or just like a cat. Enjoys giving my dogs kisses. House-broken and was quiet in the crate when I left for 2 hours. She would make a great addition to someone’s family!” adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Copper

Copper is such a wonderful dog! Our volunteers said “Copper is just so outstandingly good with humans as well as dogs of all sizes and energy levels. He has proven that again and again. Fabulous!” adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Joey

Joey is an energetic and playful dog who loves to run, run, run. Fetch is one of his favorite activities! Instead of treats, he just wants another ball to be thrown as a reward. He has been in multiple playgroups with other dogs and has a wonderful time. adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Juno

Juno is a super sweet kitty! She purrs a lot and loves head scratches, and is also okay with hanging out by herself. She’s been in and out of the shelter a couple of times and would love to find a home! adopt.macc@nashville.gov