NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Caesar (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Butterfinger (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Betty (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Zazzels (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dukes (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Caesar

Caesar is a loving and sweet gentleman! He is an educated senior dog who is just waiting to show you all that he has learned throughout his life. He would be the perfect dog to sit by your feet, cuddling with on the couch or napping by your fireplace! He is a big leaner who thinks he is a lap dog, but that’s ok, we don’t have to tell him! He seems to like other dogs so he might love to find a new brother or sister. But he is also content being an only child! Come meet this handsome guy!

Butterfinger

Butterfinger is a volunteer favorite! This sweet boy is a gentle giant. Although he is 70 pounds he walks great on a leash and is a very good listener. He is very affectionate and loves to lean up against your leg so you will pet him. Butterfinger is kennel trained and knows how to “sit”. He loves to go for long walks and play in the yard. If you are looking for a loyal, mellow boy, come meet Butterfinger today!

Betty

Ms. Betty is a fun gal! She is very active, so would love a home where she can run around and play! She has a few canine friends here, so she might like other dogs, but she can be picky with whom she hangs out with. She is a social butterfly and just wants to meet everyone who comes in contact with her! If you like hiking, camping, playing, being active, etc then she would be a great companion for you and your family!

Zazzles

Zazzles is a zany ball of fun! She is a super energetic, wiggly little lady! She loves to smile! She was recently in a foster home and would do best with older kids. She was also around a cat but wasn’t too sure what to think of it, but probably would have warmed up to the kitty over time! She also loves chew toys, or any toys for that matter. She loves car rides, so would be a fun companion for running errands and weekend adventures! She is crate trained too. If you need some Pizazz in your life, come adopt Zazzles!

Dukes

If you want a big lover of a dog, Duke is your guy! He loves to give kisses and will shower you with licks! He loves people and seems to like other dogs, so he would be a good family member because he would be able to hang out with all your friends and their fur kids! Or might just prefer to watch Netflix and chill on the couch. He is playful and sweet and oh so handsome! His name should really be Lover Boy!