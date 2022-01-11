NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Sandy (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)

Robin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)

Chief (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)

Sandy

Hi! My name is Sandy! I am energetic, outgoing, and affectionate! I love to go for walks and play fetch! I am estimated to be around 7 years old but I don’t act it! I still have a playful puppy attitude and like to do zoomies around the yard! I know how to “sit”, “shake paw”, “lay down” and walk nicely on a leash. I love treats and am very eager to please and motivated to learn more! I am a happy-go-lucky girl and I am always smiling! If you are looking for a best friend, I would love to meet you! adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Robin

Meet Robin! Robin is a young, energetic female who is excited about meeting everyone and everything. She may do best in a home with people who are active, but she also would love to hang out with you on the couch. Come meet Robin and let her show you what she’s about! adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Chief

Chief is a big, handsome boy! He is pretty calm and wiggly, solicits a lot of attention from people, and is very enthusiastic about food! Chief also did well meeting other dogs. He had to have his tail amputated, so he has had to wear a cone for a little while, but don’t let that deter you from meeting this handsome fella! He’s been at the shelter for a little while and would love to find his own home! adopt.macc@nashville.gov