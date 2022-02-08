NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Kane is a handsome older guy, but you would never know he is considered a senior by dog standards. He loves to play, chew on toys and go on walks! He is known for his famous ear that sticks up and makes him perfect for your social media updates! He is a model in the making! He seems to like most dogs, but some dogs don’t like him (Probably jealous of his good looks and popularity with people!) He would make a great cuddle buddy too! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

This playful fella would be a perfect addition to so many families in our community! Rambo is a very expressive dog that loves to play but chills out when it is time to relax. He already knows how to sit and is ready to learn more skills! Rambo entertained himself easily while playing with some of our volunteers, and seems to be kennel trained. If Rambo here sounds right for your family, stop by our shelter today and get to know him! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Jack here is a super sweet senior boy! Jack is about eight years old and has just the right energy level. He is always up for a long walk (and doesn’t pull on the leash!) but once you get home, snuggling on the couch is also a favorite of his. Jack is happy, friendly, and gentle. He also seems to be housebroken, we have never seen a messy kennel! If you are looking for a new best friend, consider Jack! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

This sweet girl is all love! Josey is about two years old but acts like a puppy and would love to find her forever home! She has LOTS and LOTS of energy, so she would do best with a family with the energy to match! She NEEDS a yard to run and play in. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Why in the world has this heartthrob not been snatched up yet?? He loves tennis balls! He sits. He takes treats gently. He has met a few dogs here and warms up slowly, but might do best as an only dog. We have a resident cat here and he seems to be afraid of her! He jumped when the cat came up to him, so he might be best without cats too! Most days you will find him out for walks or napping on his bed. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.