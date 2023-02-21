NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cupid (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Baguette (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dan (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Plath (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mr. James (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dan

Dan is a belly rub machine! He’s ready to roll on his back at any moment to accept your belly rubs. Dan is a great snuggler and offers tons of kisses. He is as sweet and trusting as they come, and would to find his adoptive family! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cupid

Cupid is a cutie who is sure to steal your heart. She spent some time in foster care where she bonded well with others dog and got along well with everyone. Cupid is already crate-trained, housebroken and knows basic commands. When it’s time for bed, Cupid will happily snuggle next to you for a good night’s sleep. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Plath

Plath is a one-year-old cat who would love to find a home to call her own. She is very sweet and loves the affection she gets from those who care for her. Once she warms up to you, Plath is the sweetest kitty you’ll ever meet. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa is a sweet gentle boy who loves being around people and other dogs. He is a happy pup who walks nicely on a leash and uses the bathroom outside. Tuscaloosa can play with a variety of other and can be gentle when the time calls for it or prepared to run and romp around when his playmates are more energetic. Tuscaloosa is around a year old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Baguette

Baguette would bring lots of love and laughter to your home! He is a lot of fun to walk with and rarely pulls on his leash. Baguette is a smart dog and knows a lot of tricks and skills. Baguette would do best in an active family who can provide all kinds of love and affection. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mr. James

If you’re looking for a true gentleman to join your home, Mr. James could be the right one for you! Mr. James is about six-years-old and loves sitting by window watching the birds, dog walkers and everyone that walks by. He takes a little time to warm up to you, but once he’s comfortable, the snuggles begin! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov