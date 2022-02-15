NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Stitch

Snuggles and fun times are a-plenty with Stitch here! Stitch is an adorable boy with lots of love to give! Our team believes he is about six months old, meaning years and years of affection are still to come! Pretty obvious this guy will be gone soon, so you better come visit him! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Azula

Affection and energy are in full supply with Azula here! She is loving and always ready to lend a listening ear. Azula lives to show her love for you and would be right at home with a family that is ready to give her lots of attention. She seems to like to play with some of the other dogs here, so she’d probably love a home with some friends. She is getting a little stressed here so she would love to meet you and prove she’s the one you want to take home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Boone

Boone is a handsome gentleman around 6 years old. He seems to like some dogs here at the shelter but does seem to prefer human interaction. He walks really well on a leash and is very respectful in his kennel meeting new people, but will say hello when someone comes to greet him. He should adjust pretty well to his new home with you since he is such a sweet guy! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Darwin

Darwin wins the award for being the most handsome boy of the week! He likes to jump so you have to make sure you have a high fence or secure yard! He loves to stand up in his kennel and spy on his neighbor next door. He is just saying hi as he is friendly and likes to play with the other dogs here. He would make a great running or walking partner too! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Shelley

Shelly came in with a few other cats and she has sadly watched all of them go to new homes except for her. She is an older kitty (Around 10 years old but looks and acts like a kitten) She is a typical cat who likes attention on her terms. She’d probably do well in a quiet household with older children or no kids at all as she is a little timid sometimes. She can be a little feisty, but that is what gives her character! She warms up pretty quickly and loves to purr. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.