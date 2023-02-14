NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cupid (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Lilo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Malachi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Onyx (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tuscaloosa (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Onyx

Onyx has the most charming personality to go with his terrific energy. He is a handsome, young and energetic pup who loves to spend time outside. Onyx has a playful side, often displaying his excitement with bursts of zoomies. Despite his youthful energy, Onyx is well-behaved pup and is fully house-trained. Onyx is about two years old and weighs 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa is a sweet gentle boy who loves being around people and other dogs. He is a happy pup who walks nicely on a leash and uses the bathroom outside. Tuscaloosa can play with a variety of other and can be gentle when the time calls for it or prepared to run and romp around when his playmates are more energetic. Tuscaloosa is around a year old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cupid

Cupid spent some time in foster care where she bonded well with other dogs. She’s already crate-trained, housebroken and knows commands like sit, shake and lay. When it’s time for bed, Cupid will happily snuggle next to you ready for a good night’s sleep. Cupid is about nine-months-old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lilo

Lilo is a pint-sized pup with a big personality! She is always ready to zoom around in the backyard or join you for a nice long walk. She would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. Lilo would also do well in a home that can give her lots of enrichment activities to sharpen her brain power. Lilo is about two-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Malachi

Malachi can chase after a ball all day then plop down for a snooze once playtime is over. He has a lot of energy, and gets a lot of it out during walks. Malachi is learning not to pull too hard the leash, and the right family will enjoy many long walks with Malachi. Malachi is four-years-old and weighs 62 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov