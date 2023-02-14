NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Onyx
Onyx has the most charming personality to go with his terrific energy. He is a handsome, young and energetic pup who loves to spend time outside. Onyx has a playful side, often displaying his excitement with bursts of zoomies. Despite his youthful energy, Onyx is well-behaved pup and is fully house-trained. Onyx is about two years old and weighs 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov
Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa is a sweet gentle boy who loves being around people and other dogs. He is a happy pup who walks nicely on a leash and uses the bathroom outside. Tuscaloosa can play with a variety of other and can be gentle when the time calls for it or prepared to run and romp around when his playmates are more energetic. Tuscaloosa is around a year old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov
Cupid
Cupid spent some time in foster care where she bonded well with other dogs. She’s already crate-trained, housebroken and knows commands like sit, shake and lay. When it’s time for bed, Cupid will happily snuggle next to you ready for a good night’s sleep. Cupid is about nine-months-old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov
Lilo
Lilo is a pint-sized pup with a big personality! She is always ready to zoom around in the backyard or join you for a nice long walk. She would be a great adventure buddy for an active family. Lilo would also do well in a home that can give her lots of enrichment activities to sharpen her brain power. Lilo is about two-years-old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov
Malachi
Malachi can chase after a ball all day then plop down for a snooze once playtime is over. He has a lot of energy, and gets a lot of it out during walks. Malachi is learning not to pull too hard the leash, and the right family will enjoy many long walks with Malachi. Malachi is four-years-old and weighs 62 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov