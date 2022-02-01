NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Petunia (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Elsa (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Freckles (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Hoffman (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Maynard (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Petunia is a little chunky monkey (more to love and cuddle with!) She is currently trying to shed some pounds so she can get spayed and go home to her forever home! She is a sweetheart who might prefer to be the only dog in the household (More food for her too!) But she might do ok with some dogs, it just depends. She really likes her human friends the most! She is such a pretty lady! You can tell she is used to being loved and misses having a home. She would make a great companion dog to snuggle with on the couch. Come meet this beauty today!

Elsa is a sweet, happy-go-lucky 7-month-old puppy. She is energetic, playful, and fun. She loves to go for walks on a leash and is learning how to sit for a treat. She is eager to please and excited to learn more! At only 26 pounds this little lady will make the perfect mix of lapdog and exercise buddy! If you are looking for a pretty puppy who is always smiling, come meet Elsa!

Freckles is about a year old, male/neutered dog. He is super-duper fun, playful, excited, and eager to be a part of your pack! He would make a great hiking or camping partner as we are sure he would love to explore the great outdoors with you. Or even just explore your backyard too! He walks very well on a leash and listens pretty well, so he has been to school and knows some life lessons! He is pretty playful with other dogs, so would probably love to have some new friends to play with. And yes, he has some freckles too!

Handsome Hoffman as some call this adorable 7-month-old puppy! He loves to play with other dogs and does the “ zoomies” with them in the yard. He is a character! He is very respectful and will wait to greet you, likes attention, and is a “leaner”. He is an aspiring male model and loves to strike a pose, and almost never takes a bad photo. Warning: other dogs might get jealous of his handsome yet cute personality.



Maynard can be a little shy and might do best in a home without dogs or younger children. Or he might do well with certain dogs, it just depends on the dog! He is particular! But that’s ok, he doesn’t have to be friends with all dogs, maybe just yours! Or maybe he just wants to be friends with his new humans! He does love to play fetch and go on walks. He has soulful eyes and will give you some sad looks because he wants to hurry up and find his forever home. He misses hanging on the couch and catching any food that might fall on the floor. He just needs to be neutered then he is ready to go home!