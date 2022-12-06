NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Jefferson

Herbie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bianca (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Rumor (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Shadow (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jefferson

Jefferson is a great dog who is a terrific leash companion! Jefferson loves getting out for walks and playing in the play yard. He did well in play group getting to know the other dogs at the shelter, and would be great in an active home where he can play and get lots of exercise. Jefferson is three years old and weighs about 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Herbie

Herbie has a sweet and gentle personality. One of his favorite things is sniffing the great outdoors, so make sure walks with Herbie include plenty of time to stop and smell all the smells. Herbie always uses the bathroom outside on walks. He has a gentle play style with other pups, and makes friends everywhere he goes. Herbie is about 4 years old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bianca

If sweet and easy is your style, then look no further than Bianca. This beautiful girl with her soft brown eyes has a gentle, calm personality. She walks easily on a leash, knows sit and potties outside on walks. Bianca adores attention from her people and gets along with other dogs. She is approx. 4 years old and 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Rumor

One look into Rumor’s eyes and you will fall in love! Rumor has been a popular pup at the shelter for a few weeks now, and this beauty is ready to find her adoptive home! Rumor really likes getting outside, jumping around in the play yard and enjoying the brisk fall air. Rumor is about a year old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Shadow

A sweet and snuggly girl, Shadow is as friendly as she is beautiful. Shadow is currently spending some time in Kitty Korner, a room at our shelter that gives her extra space to move around like she would in a home. She has been getting lots of attention, and we know her perfect adoptive home will come along shortly. Shadow is about three years old and weighs eight pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov