NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cassidy

Cassidy recently talked with Saint Nick and let him know what she really wants this Christmas is a loving family of her own. She loves to play, and is good about sharing playtime with others. Cassidy will join in all kinds of game and activities and is always up for a few pets and kisses. She is about a year-and-a-half old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jakobe

High on Jakobe’s Christmas list is getting good toys to play with. He is happy to keep himself occupied if he has the right toys. Jakobe loves to get outside and take a nice long walk to explore his neighborhood. He is a great dog who is eager to find his forever home. Jakobe is about six years old and weighs 80 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sugar Plum

Sometimes the sweetness gives her the zoomies, a time when Sugar Plum really shows off her speed and excitement. Once zoomie time is over, Sugar Plum is content to take a nice long nap. She is still growing and would love to find a great family to grow into. Sugar Plum is about seven months old and weighs 28 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pepsi

Pepsi is one of a kind and ready to open up and share what makes him so special with you. He is a great adventure buddy for someone looking to run, walk or hike. Pepsi love having dog friends and appreciates getting some time to play with his toys. After long day of play, he loves to nap on any vacant lap he can find. Pepsi is potty trained, can sit, lay down and give “paw.” This good boy is about a year old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tyn

Tyn is one of several baby kitties out of foster care. He spent a few weeks growing with his foster siblings and is now ready for the adventure of adoption. Tyn has a lot of personality, making sure you know how lucky you are to spend time with him. He is about 14 weeks old and weighs about three pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov