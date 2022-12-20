NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cranberry

Cranberry is a sweet girl who would love to spend the holidays in a loving home! Cranberry loves spending time outside, enjoying walks and romps in the play yard. The ideal home for her would be an active one where a daily walk and some time chasing a tennis ball can be guaranteed. Cranberry is about two years old and weighs 59 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gazpacho

Gazpacho might be the name of a soup served cold, but this Gazpacho is so warm and full of love! This two-year-old fella loves to stop during play time to make sure you know you are appreciated. A total love bug, Gazpacho enjoys long naps during the day, meaning you can either get some things done or snuggle up and join him on the couch. Gazpacho is about two years old and weighs 92 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Roswell

Roswell is a handsome fella who enjoys rubbing up against you to ask for pets and attention. Roswell offers lots of affection, showing how much he cares with kisses. When he’s not offering love, Roswell is a big fan of playing with a kong or some toys. Roswell is about a year old and weighs 66 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Toretto

The most important thing to Toretto is family, and he knows the right one will be coming to adopt him soon! Toretto walks really well on a leash, letting you choose the tempo for a walk. Toretto might stop a few times on a walk, letting you know that he cares about you and he enjoys your time together. Toretto is about two years old and weighs 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Caramel

Caramel is as sweet as her name implies! Caramel is on the younger side, and would love to grow and learn so much with the right family. Caramel can already sit and “give paw”, and is so smart that we know lots more commands are in her future. Come meet Caramel today and consider adding her to your home! Caramel is eleven months old and weighs 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov