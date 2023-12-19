NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Penny

Penny is a big fan of anything that can happen outside, especially if it involves exploring her neighborhood. She can sit and is learning several others skills — as long as treats are involved. Once her outdoor time is over, Penny is a big fan of relaxing and catching a few naps throughout the day. She is about two years old and weighs 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Fineas

Fineas is a sweet and friendly brown-eyed guy! He spent some time in foster car, where his foster family learned about some of his favorite activities like belly rubs and walks. Fineas does well on a leash, stopping every so often to inspect his environment. He also sleeps through the night and is really good at going outside to do his business. Fineas is about five years old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bubby

Bubby has a great smile that melts the hearts of everyone at the shelter. She loves to lounge around on the couch and would make a great work-from-home buddy. Bubby spends a lot of time relaxing, and does a good job of signaling when she needs to go outside. She is about eight years old and weighs 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Manny

Manny’s holiday wish is to find a family that loves to snuggle and play as much as he does. He is a great hiking companion, and enjoys spending lots of time with his people while getting some good exercise. Manny is great with other dogs, making friends with everyone he meets. He would do best in an active family who has lots of love to share. Manny is about ten months old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jolly

Meet Jolly — this little guy is always in the Christmas spirit. Jolly loves to sit high and keep watch over any and everything. He takes a bit to warm up to new people, but has a great taste in choosing the right ones to receive his love. Jolly is friendly and would thrive in a home with plenty of love to go around. He is about ten months old and weighs six pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov