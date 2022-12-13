NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week

segment every Tuesday during Good Morning Nashville!

Birdie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Wolfie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Chief (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jack (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

King (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Birdie

Birdie is a very well mannered young lady ready for her furr-ever home! She is treat motivated and already knows sit, lay down, and paw. Birdie loves the outdoors and playing with her toys, but isn’t a big fan of fetch yet. While she doesn’t prefer smaller animals (cats, birds, rabbits), Birdie does really well with children and other dogs! Birdie is about two and a half years old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wolfie

Wolfie came into the shelter in early September, and is ready to leave the shelter life behind for a loving home. Wolfie has grown an adorable brindle coat since he arrived at MACC. He is a rough/wrestle player with other pups, and he loves to zoom and run after the ball. He is treat motivated and loves a good butt scratch. He is approximately a year old and 36 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Chief

Chief is a lover of love! He likes to be petted and warms your lap or couch in return. Chief is polite and enjoys a nice stroll by your side. Don’t be fooled by Chiefs age of 6, he’s still got plenty of pep in his step and enjoys gentle play with my doggie friends! Chief weighs about 30 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jack

After a few days in a foster home, Jack’s personality really started to blossom. Jack loves being outside, and he barks to greet people and other animals. He love his Kong with peanut butter and chewy toys. He is house trained and will stand by the front door and stare intently at you when he needs to go out. Jack is also crate-trained. He’ll amuse himself/nap for awhile, but he does need attention and play every so often. Jack is two years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

King

A true gentleman, handsome King lives up to his name. This handsome boy is loving, sweet and gentle. He enjoys walks and nice ear rubs. He knows sit, is gentle with treats and potties outside on walks. In his previous home. he lived with another dog and was known to be good with kids. He is a gentle player in group here at MACC and does not care for other dogs in his face. He is about 4 years old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov