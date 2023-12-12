NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dawn (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Melody (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mabry (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Speckles (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Tinsel (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dawn is a super sweet, super smart pup ready to find her forever home! She is potty-trained and already knows a lot of her basic commands like sit, stay and down. Dawn loves to play with her toys and makes lots of friends with other dogs and people. She is about two years old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Melody’s great with other dogs, loves to snuggle and loves going on all kinds of adventures. She’s a smart girl that does well in her crate, and with some consistency, she would perfect her house and leash manners. Melony is sure to win you over with those golden eyes and big ears! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Marby is energetic, curious and ready to make some long-lasting friends. She likes to pretend that she is a lap dog, and loves giving endless kisses. Marby is good on a leash and already knows how to “sit” and is eager to learn new commands. She is about two-and-a-half years old weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Speckles has a smile that is as big as her personality! This girl loves to spend lots of time outside and explore all over her neighborhood. She is friendly and enjoys getting some snuggles throughout her day. Speckles is about three years old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tinsel is a senior looking for a great family to join this holiday season. She love to watch over the cat adoption room, getting a good look at everyone who comes in. Tinsel takes her time warming up to new people, but makes a great connection once you are in her good graces. She is about 10 years old and weighs nine pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov