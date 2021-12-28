NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Bug Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Luna Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Enzo Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Conner Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Winnie Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Ginger Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

Bug- 1-year-old- Neutered Male

I have rocked crate and house training, I, know how to sit and do down like a champ, love giving high-fives, and I am trying to figure out how to catch snick-snacks! I have great leash skills too and with more practice I’ll be walking like a leash-pro. Luckily I am food motivated and willing to learn, so if you’re willing to continue my training, being patient, having fun, being active, and having lots of laughs as we explore our new journey together, I know we’d make a perfect team!

Do you think of yourself as a reticent hooman? Maybe an introvert? Perfect! I like most people that I meet, but I don’t particularly like unannounced or hyper guests who haven’t been introduced to me properly. I can be scared of those new friends. On the other hand, if I’ve met you before, chances are that I will love you because you gave me snick-snacks and love. I just need to take new relationships slow. I’m learning that I can trust adult hoomans, so introducing them to me properly helps me fall in love with them more. Just like how humans can be.

I still have my puppy spirit and since I am still learning my own energy and improving my manners daily; I’d do better with older children for now. I’m a work in progress, like many puppies my age, and will thrive best with a backyard.

I have been in a foster home with other dogs and I like meeting other playful friends at my speed. I love toys, Benebones and Kongs filled with frozen PB! I’m a goofy, wiggly, sweet smart boy looking for a family or companion that has a fenced yard, so I can play, pursue flying bugs, learn more and spend time with the fam. If you’re the hooman I am looking for and you’re looking for a loyal companion, submit an adoption application for me, Bug – Let’s meet!! adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Luna- 2 Years Old- Spayed Female



Adopt Luna! Here’s what her foster has to say – “Luna is an incredibly sweet gal. She’s young and spunky, loves to play with people, but isn’t too rambunctious. She can be shy at times. She gets along with our dogs well and is learning to play. She is very, very interested in cats – hasn’t shown any aggression, but she has a chase instinct and likes to play rough and tumble. She is wonderful in a crate and housebroken! Luna is quite intelligent; she has learned to sit and is gentle when accepting food from people. We are working on her leash-walking manners. She is going to make a wonderful companion for someone! adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Enzo- 3 Years Old- Neutered Male

Meet Enzo – the world’s sweetest and most gentle cat! Enzo is a young adult tomcat, with a beautiful silver tabby coat, and a sleek physique. All Enzo wants from life is someone to love, a safe home, and to feel nurtured. Simply put, he is the easiest cat to have according to his foster mom. He loves to lounge on a soft blanket or nuzzle up to you and give kitty kisses. Enzo also loves to play with dangly strings! Please note that Enzo is up-to-date on shots, neutered, and he is FIV+. Even though he is immunocompromised, he is able to live a long, happy life like any other cat. Please note he will need to be an indoor-only kitty and have regular check-ups at the vet from time to time. Enzo would do best in a calm environment as an only cat or with other chill animals. Please consider giving this sweet baby a loving place to call his fur-ever home. adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Conner- 3 Years Old

Hello handsome! With his gorgeous fawn coat and smokey eyes, Conner can’t help but capture hearts wherever he goes. This athletic pup is a happy, playful guy who loves chasing the ball, romping with other pups, and walks beautifully on a leash. He keeps a tidy kennel and knows how to strike that sit pose for the camera (and a treat of course!) adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Winnie- 6 Years Old- Spayed Female

Couch potato alert! This is Winnie and she’s guaranteed to steal your heart … and your pillow. This sweet gal is 6YO, and she’s simply perfect. She is a professional cuddler, a gentle soul, a quiet lady, and a wonderful all-around pup. Winnie does excellent in her crate, and she’s been a perfect house guest. She also does well with her foster sibs, though she’s just as happy on her own. She will be an amazing pet to anyone who wants a pup that’s calm, sweet, and loving beyond measure. adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ginger- 1-Year-old- Spayed Female

Hi, My name is Ginger! Yes, I know that I am adorable! I love to play and cuddle with my foster mom! I’m looking for a home where I will be indoors all the time. I enjoy looking out of the window and seeing all of the birds. I’m pretty vocal and like expressing my opinions on everything. She sleeps in bed at night and loves getting all the attention. Come meet me! adopt.macc@nashville.gov