NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Elvis (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Jakobe (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blue (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cesar (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sassafras (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Elvis

Elvis would love to share his love with your family! Elvis is a great leash-walker, stopping every so often to smell the flowers and everything else he encounters. He is a friendly guy and makes friends everywhere he goes. Elvis is about a year old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Jakobe

Jakobe is a total sweetheart, who is a very smart dog. Jakobe already knows how to sit and showed he is treat-motivated. He has done well in playgroups, getting along with his friends and playing nicely. Jakobe has a lot of love to give, and is just looking for the right family to give it to! Jakobe is about five years old and weighs about 76 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Blue

Spending time with Blue is always a great time! Blue could chase a tennis ball all day, and has a great time with our volunteers in the play yard. Blue is very soft, especially his belly, which is always available for rubs and scratches. Blue is about four years old and weighs 66 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cesar

Cesar is quite the gentleman. He takes his treats… gently. He loves to come and offer affection… gently. And he even likes to warn our team before he does his business with a polite little bark. He has a lot to offer, and would do great in a home that can offer all kinds of gentle pets and ear rubs. Cesar is about three years old and weighs about 70 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sassafras

Sassafras, or Sassy as her friends like to call her, is on the older side, but she doesn’t show it! She still loves getting some time in the play yard with the younger pups, getting some exercise. She is a little shy at first, but really opens up once she gets to know you. Sassy is about eight years old and weighs 48 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov