NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Cassidy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Umpire (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Vera (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Girlie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Daisy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cassidy

Cassidy’s playful nature is infectious. She absolutely adores playing games and doing whatever her people feel would best entertain her. Cassidy is a true social butterfly who loves making new friends, both canine and human. She is about a year and a half year old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Umpire

Umpire is a handsome guy who is looking for the right family to join, and would add a lot of fun. He never stops smiling and loves to meet new friends. Umpire is a smart guy, and already knows “sit” and “shake.” He is treat-motivated and loves to learn new things. Not only does he have the brains and looks – he also has the personality. Umpire is about two years old and weighs 57 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Vera

Vera is the bundle of joy that you’ve been waiting for. Her contagious enthusiasm will keep you smiling all day long. Vera’s heart is filled with love, and she can’t wait to shower her forever family with endless affection! Whether its a fenced-in yard, or a walk on a leash, Vera is ready for any and all adventures. Vera is about five years old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Girlie

Girlie is a sweet, gentle and goofy girl! She absolutely loves people and is 100% house-trained. Girlie is super calm most of the day, but does like to zoom around and play from time to time. She is a big napper and loves to spread out all on the floor. Girlie is five years old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Daisy

Daisy has had a great start to life, living with a foster mom since she was a tiny kitten. She loves spending time with her foster brother, and would do great in a home with another kitty. Daisy is very curious about new things and enjoys exploring. Daisy is about nine weeks old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov